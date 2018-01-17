Khloe Kardashian is happy for the arrival of Kim Kardashian's third baby.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars have a reason to celebrate. On Tuesday, Kim took to Twitter to announce her third baby's arrival. "She's here," the celebrity mom of two wrote.

Shortly after Kim's post, her sister Khloe retweeted the post. The "Revenge Body" star who is also expecting her first baby with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, did not write a lengthy caption but added six hearts emojis.

Khloe's reaction to her sister's new baby received positive responses from her followers. A number encouraged her that her own bundle of joy would arrive soon.

"Won't be long now til yours arrives! It must be Such an exciting time in the family," one follower commented on Khloe's post.

"Your baby's next," another one added with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, several of her followers also asked if their half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was Kim's surrogate.

"Is Kylie the surrogate?" one follower asked.

"Ok tell Kylie to come out now," another follower added.

Kim has also announced the arrival of the new addition to their family on her website. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kim wrote.

Meanwhile, Khloe just announced her pregnancy in December on Instagram. The TV personality has been rumored to be expecting for months already. She was spotted covering her midsection on several occasions. At times, she concealed her growing baby bump in an oversized sweatshirt. But it was only days before Christmas when she had the guts to finally confirm it.

On the eve of Christmas Day, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered together to celebrate the holiday. Khloe took to Instagram and shared a photo of her rubbing her baby bump as she sent her well-wishes to her followers.

"Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you!" she wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil