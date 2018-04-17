Four days after giving birth, Khloe Kardashian has finally shared the name she has selected for her baby girl - True Thompson.

The new mom unveiled this piece of news on social media by posting a photo of a room decorated with pink balloons and ribbons.

Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, also revealed that the name they have chosen for True came from her side of the family.

According to People, baby True arrived weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches in length.

It is actually surprising that Khloe still decided to give True her boyfriend and baby daddy’s last name, especially since Tristan Thompson was caught cheating with another woman just days before Khloe gave birth.

Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City on April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

A family insider explained to ET that the new mom feels loved and safe whenever she is with Thompson, so she is not ready to give up on their relationship just yet. The source even said that some of Kardashian’s friends are simply “stunned she hasn’t told him it's over.”

“She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn’t ending their relationship,” the insider dished. “She is in no shape to make that decision right now.”

At the same time, the arrival of baby True placed Khloe in such a good mood that it became easier for her to forgive Thompson. However, it remains to be seen how the rest of her family members will deal with his past indiscretions.

They earlier had their reservations about Thompson since athletes tend to have a bad rep when it comes to cheating. “Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” a source shared with Us Weekly.

Kris initially kept quiet about her fears since she did not want to cause drama and create tension. Should she now warn her daughter against the athlete? Share your comments below! Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy