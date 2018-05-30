“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian bought a lot of stuff for her daughter prior to giving birth, but she confessed that True Thompson hasn’t used up all of her toys because all she does is eat, sleep, and poop. “The truth is, all babies do is eat, sleep, potty, REPEAT for weeks,” Khloe posted on her app.

But Khloe does not mind. “I love a routine, so not going to lie, this works for me,” she said.

Khloe admitted that she went a little overboard with True’s nursery because she was keen on giving her baby the best of everything. “When I was pregnant and getting the nursery ready for True, I was so excited to fill it up with anything and everything I thought I might need,” she wrote. “And over a month in, there are a ton of products I still haven’t used.”

She added that she cannot wait for her daughter to grow up so they “can explore all that her nursery has to offer!”

Baby True seems to be the light of Khloe’s life now as she struggles to rebuild her crumbling relationship with cheating boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Days before Khloe gave birth, Thompson was caught cheating on her with another woman. Her friends and family reportedly expected her to dump him right after, but Khloe surprised them all by standing by his side.

Unfortunately, the road to reconciliation isn’t easy. “Khloe and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time,” a source close to the new mom told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

It seems like Khloe has isolated herself from her loved ones because they don’t like Thompson, so the source said she’s been living in a “bubble.”

“The family has had enough with the Tristan situation,” the insider dished. “Khloe doesn’t want to hear it anymore. Kim feels like the matriarch of the family and has always been the most protective one. She’s made comments in the public and is not making it easy for Tristan.” Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez