Everybody has their own thoughts concerning basketball player Tristan Thompson’s reported infidelity, but “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian would like people to keep their thoughts to themselves.

The reality star sounded off on Twitter against people who keep giving her unsolicited advice.

Instead of obsessing over whether she should continue her relationship with Thompson or just dump him, Khloe would like netizens to “focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em,” she wrote.

She suspected that a lot of people are unhappy, so they focus on others’ unhappiness.

These posts came just after six weeks Thompson was exposed for cheating on Khloe with another woman. Days after his infidelity was made known, Khloe gave birth to their first daughter, True.

Khloe’s friends, family and fans all suspected she would drop Thompson like a hot potato because of what he did, but she surprised the world by staying with him and rekindling their relationship.

In fact, Khloe is even considering marriage with Thompson somewhere down the road. “Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” a source told People. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

Thompson is on the same page, because he “wants them to be together” and has admitted that his behavior was “completely wrong.”

Since Khloe has decided to keep Thompson in her life, her family and friends are being careful about what they say about the basketball player.

Kim initially sounded off on Thompson and unfollowed him on social media. But during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” host Ryan Seacrest asked Kim if there’s any part of her that is rooting for Khloe and Thompson.

She smiled and replied, “Yeah, I mean… OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media—and not from Khloe. So, I’m going to...yes, I’m always rooting for her. I’m always rooting for love. I’m always rooting for families.” Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil