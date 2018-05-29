While it’s true that Khloe Kardashian is determined to make things work in her relationship with Tristan Thompson, that does not mean that things are all well between them.

A source close to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star told People that their relationship has significantly “changed” after the cheating scandal broke out.

“She has good days and bad days with Tristan,” said the source. “They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.”

Luckily for Thompson, Khloe decided to give him another chance. However, he’s being kept “on a tight leash” at all times.

“Of course it’s hard for Khloe to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games,” explained the source. “She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again.”

“She thinks it’s up to him to prove himself that he can be a great partner and dad,” continued the source. “She’s definitely more needy and in his face now. This has been causing some conflicts.”

But whatever challenges they might be facing now in their relationship, they are at least a united front when it comes to their daughter, True Thompson.

A different source said Thompson is great with his daughter, which makes Khloe really happy. Who knows? Khloe and Thompson might even consider tying the knot in the future.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” a source earlier shared. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

Thompson is on the same page, because he “wants them to be together” and has admitted that his behavior was “completely wrong.”

Hopefully, Khloe’s friends and family would learn to forgive the Thompson the way she did in order to give their relationship a real shot. Photo: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici