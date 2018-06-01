“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashians has been posting a lot of cryptic messages lately, and many believe it’s about her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

After Khloe shared her latest inspiring quote on her Instagram Stories, one netizen sounded off on her thoughts.

“A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts,” the netizen wrote on Wednesday. “She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family #WednesdayWisdom.”

Khloe did not appreciate this critic’s thoughts, and quickly fired back at her “wisdom.”

Many of Khloe’s fans patted her on the back for saying her piece. “We are happy for you Khloe,” a fan commented. “You have all the right to make your own decisions and we here as fans only have the right to accept it and be by your side at every point. I don't think so we should be passing any comments on what she should choose and what not.”

“Khloe just because your life has been in front of a camera folk presume they know who you are, truth of the matter is they couldn’t be further from the truth, you enjoy your life and make the choices you know are best for you and your family, sending you lots of love,” another wrote.

This was not the first time Khloe responded to netizens who kept giving her unsolicited advice. She earlier tweeted that people should mind their own business because they are in no position to give advice.

These posts came just weeks after Thompson was exposed for cheating on Khloe with another woman. Days after his infidelity was made known, Khloe gave birth to their first daughter, True.

Khloe’s friends, family and fans all suspected she would drop Thompson like a hot potato because of what he did, but she surprised the world by staying with him and rekindling their relationship.

In fact, Khloe is even considering marriage with Thompson somewhere down the road. "Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet," a source told People. "She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies."