Being a cheater can be tiring, just ask NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center is reportedly tired because of all the drama that has been going on in light of his infidelity exposure. “Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs,” a source close to the player told Us Weekly. “He is focused on the winning a championship for Cleveland.”

Thompson and his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, have been “fighting constantly” after the birth of their daughter, True, and it’s because Thompson had been seeing other women behind Khloe’s back throughout her pregnancy.

While Khloe has decided to stay together with Thompson, the road to reconciliation has been very difficult for them. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him,” the insider explained. “She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

A different source told People that Khloe has been keeping Thompson “on a tight leash,” especially when he goes out of town for games. “She thinks it’s up to him to prove himself that he can be a great partner and dad,” said the source. “She’s definitely more needy and in his face now. This has been causing some conflicts.”

However, they still have some “good days” to counter all the bad ones. It would help if Khloe’s family and friends are supportive of their union, but the only ones who have not voiced their dissent are Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“Kylie and Kendall are the closest with Khloe,” an insider close to the reality stars earlier shared. “Those are her girls. They’re being really supportive. They’re not making any judgment.”

“You’ll never hear the girls say anything negative about Tristan publicly. They’ll always suck it up. They’ll never tear down one of their sisters. If Khloe loves him, they’ll love him because he’s in her life and is connected to them forever now,” the source continued.

On the other hand, Khloe’s older sister Kim has unfollowed Thompson on social media and even spoke against him during a guest appearance in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller