Women react differently when they hear they have been betrayed by the man they love. Some cause a scene, break down in tears, while others remain eerily quiet.

In the case of Khloe Kardashian, she “went absolutely ballistic” after learning that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her.

A source close to the Kardashian family told Page Six that Khloe “was devastated when she saw the pictures of Tristan with that girl, she went absolutely ballistic at him. She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?”

Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7 with a brunette -- Instagram model Lani Blair. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

Apparently, this was not the first time he allegedly cheated on Khloe. He was caught on camera with two women back in October, when Khloe was three months pregnant.

In the surveillance video obtained by TMZ on Oct. 7, 2017, Thompson got up close and personal with two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. Tristan made out with one of the women, while the other woman grabbed his head and snuggled it to her chest.

Despite Thompson’s betrayal, Khloe at least has her family to lean on for support. Even her fans are sending their well-wishes to the mom-to-be on Instagram.

“Stay strong Khloe!!! Don't let this bring you down, nor prejudicate your baby. Sending all the positivity for you and her, also don’t let Tristan make this magical time of your life, that we know you've always waited for, the worst. Never forget that we love and support you,” a fan wrote.

“My baby, please hold on. We love you Khloé, we seriously do. Your fans are here to support you,” another added. “I wish we could do something to make you feel better, but I got to the conclusion that God gives his best battles to his best warriors. You truly are a warrior. You didn’t deserve this, you’ll never deserve such torture and pain in your life, but for some reason, THIS happened. I love you so much, WE ALL love you so much. Sending love from Argentina.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy