It is only days before Khloe Kardashian is dues to give birth, but sadly, her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson has become embroiled in a new alleged cheating controversy.

Amid the scandal, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan told Us Weekly that Khloe’s family and friends always had their reservations about Thompson. “Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” the source said.

“Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road,” the source continued. “Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

Meanwhile, Thompson’s friends were not surprised that he was caught with another woman while Khloe is nine months pregnant with his baby.

“None of his friends are surprised by this and they all know he cheats,” an insider close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player said. “Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

Apparently, this was not the first time he allegedly cheated on Khloe. He was caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

In the surveillance video obtained by TMZ on Oct. 7, 2017, Thompson was got up close and personal with two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. Tristan made out with one of the women, while the other woman grabbed his head and snuggled it to her chest.

It must be really painful learning about Thompson’s indiscretions, but Khloe refuses to indulge in any negativity. “Khloe is focusing on delivering a healthy baby,” an insider dished. “She doesn’t want to deal with any of these rumors regarding Tristan kissing another woman.” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller