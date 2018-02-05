Kim Cattrall just announced that her brother, Chris Cattrall, has died. He was 55.

According to CNN, the “Sex and the City” star asked her social media followers for help in locating her brother. Chris went missing from his home in Alberta, Canada on Jan. 30.

One day after Cattrall shared a photo of Chris on her Instagram account, the actress told her followers that he has been found dead. Details about Chris’ demise are still being kept under wraps. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, authorities said that Chris’ death is not suspicious.

In her first post, Cattrall said that Chris’ house was left unlocked, and his keys, wallet and cell phone were all on his table. Chris also has seven dogs, and it is not likely for him to leave them without food and water.

Meanwhile, Cattrall made headlines last year after she said that she is no longer interested to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City 3.” The actress told Piers Morgan (via Vanity Fair) in October that her stand about returning to the sequel has always been the same.

“It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no,’ that I’m demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City,’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer,” she said.

Cattrall also said that she and her co-stars did not have a relationship beyond the TV series and the two movies. The 61-year-old actress said that Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon never called to check up on her after their filming wrapped up.

The actress also has no problems being replaced in “Sex and the City 3.” However, she prefers an African-American or Hispanic woman to take on the famous role.

