Nobody messes with the Kardashians. This seems to be the message that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian West wants to let NBA star Tristan Thompson know after he was caught cheating on her sister, Khloe.

Kim was the first from their family to speak out against Thompson. During a pre-taped appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim said that Thompson’s infidelity has really put their family on a tight spot. On one hand, they’re all upset with Thompson because of what he did. But on the other hand, they cannot lash out at him for the sake of baby True.

“Poor Khloe… Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so [expletive] up. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over,” she said.

“I kind of made this rule, with my brother… If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to, like, keep it cute, keep it classy… Because one day True is going to see this and you know, it’s just so messed up,” she added.

So what did Kim do instead to retaliate against Thompson? She unchecked the “follow” button on the NBA player’s Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday, April 30, according to Us Weekly.

Just the other day, Thompson made a new post on Instagram after being MIA for several weeks. Thompson has evaded social media after he was exposed weeks ago for cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player could have posted about his daughter, True, who was born on April 12. Or he could have posted about Khloe, and expressed how sorry he was for cheating on her.

But nope, Thompson decided to post a photo of himself on Sunday and captioned it, “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne.” He was referring to his team’s recent victory over the Indiana Pacers with a score of 105-101.

Instead of receiving praises, Thompson’s post infuriated netizens - most especially fans of Khloe. “NEVER EVER HURT [Khloe] AGAIN,” warned a fan.

“Player on the court, and player behind the scenes. You need to choose what team you’re going to play on,” another added.

Some people called him a “failure as a man and a father” and a “douche bag.” Photo: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea