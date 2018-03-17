Kim Kardashian just confirmed one unique detail about her last will and testament.

During an interview with Elle, Kardashian said that it is true she noted in her will that her hair and face should always be made up even when she’s too ill to communicate.

“I made a section that if I am so out of it that I can’t even communicate and I’m, like, [expletive] on myself, I definitely need my hair, my nails and my makeup done. I want to look as good as possible,” she said.

Kardashian doesn’t shy away from confirming or denying the rumor surrounding her or her family members. Last week, she slammed the critics that negatively commented about Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

“How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information? You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways. Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that,” she wrote on Twitter (via Entertainment Tonight).

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also slammed the comparisons between her husband and film star Daniel Kaluuya. “People are so [expletive] dumb and stupid,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian launched her makeup line, KKW Beauty, in June 2017, which proved that she is very particular when it comes to the products that she puts on her face.

Prior to the launch of KKW Beauty, the mom of three said that her brand was already in the works even before she and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, launched their lip kits.

“It’s hard when you know you have something else coming out, so I wrote a little teaser card to everyone saying that I had a surprise coming,” she told Elle.

Kardashian isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner who has launched a makeup line. Jenner also happens to be the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics.

Earlier this year, reports swirled that both Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are also looking into starting their own makeup lines.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay for LACMA