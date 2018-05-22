“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian has traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to be by her husband Kanye West’s side as he focuses on his upcoming albums.

Kim probably accompanied Kanye to give him emotional support, as well as to spend some quality time with him. Given everything that has happened in the rapper’s life these past few weeks, some downtime is a welcome change.

“Kanye will be in Jackson Hole for several more weeks,” a source shared with People. “Kim will travel back and forth to see him. She’s happy he’s focused on his music instead of going on social media rants.”

“Kanye seems great,” the source added. “He loves Jackson Hole. He thinks it’s the perfect place to create his music.”

Since arriving in Jackson Hole earlier this month, Kanye has mostly been under the radar. Kim is doing her best to control Kanye’s erratic behavior, but it can prove challenging at times.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” the source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

The insider further said that Kim is very understanding and forgiving towards Kanye, especially since he is the father of their daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 4 months, and son Saint, 2.

It also helps that Kim is really in love with her husband, and she is able to see a different side to him that the public does not know about. When asked earlier by Vanity Fair to share an interesting tidbit about Kanye, she answered: “He’s probably the funniest guy you’ve ever met. He’s just really witty and quick.”

Aside from West’s humorous side, Kardashian also appreciates her husband’s creative juices. When it comes to her projects, she always makes a point to consult with him.

"I always love my husband's opinion. We always have a good balance - or, like, even if he won't know, he'll be like, 'You know what? I have a really good packaging person that can help perfect your box.' And it's worked. And it saved me when I'm just maybe, you know - when my vision isn't coming to life and I'm stuck. He'll always help me pick the pieces up," she said.