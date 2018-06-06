Get ready for cuteness: Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson are going to knock people’s socks off with an adorably “silly” photoshoot.

This is what Kim Kardashian, mother to 4-month-old Chicago, told ET now that her younger sister Khloe and 1-month-old True are headed back to L.A. “The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kim said. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”

Khloe stayed in Cleveland after giving birth to True, but now that she is headed back home, the sisters are planning something special for their daughters.

“We’re so excited,” Kim said. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Even their mom, Kris Jenner, cannot wait for Khloe to return. “Time is going by way too fast,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch told E! News. “We go back and forth. I FaceTime with her every day. So that’s a lot of fun.”

Kris said that Khloe is “the best mom in the world,” especially since “she had a lot of practice with the nieces and nephews.” Having True in her life, despite all the drama from the past weeks, is “a dream come true for her.”

To recall, Khloe’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth. Surprisingly, Khloe decided to forgive Thompson and give their relationship another chance.

A source close to the reality star told People that their relationship has significantly “changed” after the cheating scandal broke out. “She has good days and bad days with Tristan,” said the source. “They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.”

Thompson is reportedly being kept “on a tight leash” at all times. “Of course it’s hard for Khloe to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games,” explained the source. “She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again.” Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay