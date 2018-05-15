First-time parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing everything to be there for their daughter, Stormi Webster. They even prioritize their baby over their work commitments just so they could witness every milestone of the tyke.

On Monday, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly how committed Jenner, 20, and Scott, 26, are to parenting baby Stormi. “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together, and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis,” the insider said.

The insider revealed how the Kylie Cosmetics creator and the rapper (real name Jacques Webster) are as parents. “Kylie is loving being a mother. Stormi is the light of her life ... Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her.”

Regarding how the couple ensure that they are physically there to witness baby Stormi’s milestones, the insider said that the two have been changing up their schedules just so they could spend more time with their daughter.

“[Travis] has been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi,” the insider said of the “Goosebumps” hitmaker. At the same time, Jenner seems to be doing the same thing even though she returned to work nine days after giving birth, as first revealed by Us Weekly in February.

On top of not wanting to miss Stormi’s important moments, Scott is said to be adjusting his working schedule so that he could be “really supportive” to his girlfriend during the first phase of their parenthood journey. “They’re doing really well as a couple,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s father, Caityn Jenner, made a special shout-out for her on Mother’s Day. The former athlete shared a photo she took with her youngest daughter and Stormi possibly a week or two after the baby’s birth.

Another photo shared by the “I Am Cait” star featured the youngest Jenner sitting with Stormi alongside her half-brothers Brandon and Burt and their kids. Caitlyn also paid tribute to Kim Kardashian by uploading a snap of Kanye West’s wife and son Saint.

For some unknown reason, Caitlyn snubbed new mom Khloe Kardashian and mother of three Kourtney Kardashian. Because of this Caitlyn got some criticism online and so she decided to ultimately delete her Mother’s Day posts, according to E! News.

Photo: Getty Images/Theo Wargo