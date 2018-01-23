Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been happily enjoying a romantic getaway since the Sunday night airing of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In the episode, Scott Disick slammed his ex-girlfriend for moving on, but it’s clear drama from the past did not affect her vacation plans.

According to E! News, Kardashian and Bendjima arrived in Punta Mita, Mexico early Friday morning to spend some quality time together. Sources revealed the couple chose to have a “secluded and romantic weekend,” rather than heading to the traditional Kardashian vacation spot at Casa Aramara.

The reality star and her beau checked into the Imanta Resort where they “loved the vibe of the hotel because it’s in the middle of the jungle, yet right on the beach.”

The couple also enjoyed a scenic view “and they spent most of their time at the private pool relaxing and listening to music.”

“Their room was set up on a cliff with gorgeous views of the ocean from all angles,” an insider added.

The following day, Kardashian and Bendjima ate breakfast on the sand at a private beach, held hands while walking jungle pathways, and spent some time at the spa. The two also watched the sunset from a cliff, which Kardashian shared in a Snapchat video.

In all, the couple had a memorable vacation. “It was a very peaceful and relaxing weekend where they got to be completely alone and escape all stresses,” a source revealed.

News of their getaway comes after an explosive episode of “KUWTK” in which Kardashian revealed Disick called her to try to talk about a future together, and she shut him down by telling him she has a 24-year-old boyfriend.

“He never calls me late at night, ever, and he was just like ranting like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’ Or then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’” Kardashian explained to her sister Khloe during the episode.

The star then told her ex that she moved on with Bendjima. “And then by the end of the conversation I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend and he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ And so he was like, ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone,” she said.

Since their split in 2015, Disick has struggled to accept his and Kardashian’s breakup after almost a decade of dating, which resulted in three children together. Although Disick seems to be content in his current relationship with Sofia Richie, Kardashian and Bendjima became an item first, which left the father of three feeling lonely until he began dating his girlfriend.

For now, it looks like Disick and Kardashian may have finally achieved a civil relationship since their split.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images