Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem to like being compared to Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie!

The reality TV star recently shared a photo of herself wearing a white bikini during her Mexico vacation with Younes Bendjima. In the snap, Kardashian is sitting in front of a bar with her back turned towards the camera. She also has a huge smile on her face, which fits her simple caption, “mujer feliz” or a “happy woman.”

Kardashian has been in Punta Mita, Mexico since last weekend. She and her 24-year-old boyfriend stayed at a jungle resort. “They had a relaxing weekend. The resort is in the jungle and they had a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service and the spa,” a source told People.

Just days ago, Kardashian also shared a photo of herself lounging by the beach in her black bikini. The 38-year-old reality TV star’s photo was liked by her millions of followers on Instagram within just minutes. However, some fans also noted that Kardashian and Richie wore similar outfits during their separate vacations.

Richie and Disick also went to Mexico last week, and the 19-year-old supermodel was also photographed in her black swimsuit by her boyfriend. In the picture, Richie’s bum and chest are shown just like in Kardashian’s recent pictures.

Kardashian and Richie are being compared to each other especially since they both have links with Disick. Kardashian and Disick dated each other for over 10 years, and they also share three children together: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

After their split in 2015, Disick struggled to move on from his ex-girlfriend. He flirted with a slew of women before getting into an official relationship with Richie. The latter is of course dating Disick at the moment. There are rumors suggesting that Kardashian doesn’t want Richie to meet her children. However, multiple sources have already debunked these speculations.

