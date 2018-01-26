Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, recently reunited with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, for coffee.

Disick and Richie were photographed leaving Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Photos of the couple walking on the streets were shared online via the Daily Mail.

In the photo, Disick is wearing a white shirt, black sweater and brown cargo pants. He also has a cup of juice in his hand. Richie, on other hand, is wearing a white cropped top and printed bellbottom pants. The 19-year-old supermodel also went braless.

Disick and Richie went public with their romance in September. But before they confirmed that they were already dating, Richie first slammed rumors that they were an item last summer. The two hung out on a yacht in France during a dark time in Disick’s life, and they just clicked.

The dad of three was with Kardashian for over 10 years before the 38-year-old reality TV star called it quits. Kardashian moved on rather quickly from Disick, and the 34-year-old first hooked up with multiple women so he could forget his ex-girlfriend.

Disick and Kardashian have been blessed with three kids together, namely, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Even though Disick and Kardashian are no longer together, they still see to that they stay amicable for the sake of their kids.

A source previously told E! News that Kardashian and Disick are in finally in good terms after over two years since their split. Disick even attended Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party even though he knew that Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, would also be there.

“Scott and Kourtney get along very well. There was no drama at all at the party between them. At this point, the Kardashians are his family too. Scott is more part of the family than Younes is, that much is clear even just based on how he was interacting with them,” the source said.

Photo: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living