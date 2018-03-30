Although Kourtney Kardashian initially tried to keep things quiet about her relationship with Younes Bendjima, it’s clear the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has become more comfortable with sharing special moments. On Friday, the reality star shared a risqué photo of herself with her boyfriend on Instagram amid their romantic getaway.

Kardashian and Bendjima have been vacationing along the California coast, and have both shared photos and videos of their travels across social media.

Most recently, the star shared a photo of herself and her beau posing on the bathroom floor. Kardashian was pictured straddling Bendjima while wearing Calvin Klein undergarments with a pair of jeans hanging off of her bottom. Meanwhile, Bendjima was seated underneath her and held on to her rear end.

“#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein,” she captioned the picture.

The picture appeared to be promoting Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign, which Kardashian and her famous sisters are the faces of. Although Bendjima doesn’t have an obligation to promote the brand, he seemed to be willing to help his girlfriend out.

The photo of the couple comes after Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, was pictured on vacation in Mexico with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The stars are reportedly referring to the trip as a “couple’s retreat.”

“Scott promised Sofia a trip and thought it would be nice for them to get away,” a source told E! News.

Disick and Richie were joined by their puppy and the three children he shares with Kardashian, sons, Mason and Reign, and daughter, Penelope.

“Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple. They’ve been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott’s kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water,” the insider revealed.

Another source revealed the couple has engaged in plenty of PDA during their getaway. “Scott and Sofia are inseparable and seem happy. They were posing for pictures together and kissing every chance they got.”

Kardashian and Disick first split in 2015 after the 34-year-old was spotted kissing another woman. Disick initially struggled with the breakup, but both parties have managed to settle into new relationships.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images