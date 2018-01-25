Kris Jenner may not be happy with daughter Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" momager is very protective of her children, and Scott's lack of involvement in Kylie's pregnancy reportedly made Kris unhappy. "Kris is furious with Travis over his careless attitude with Kylie. Kris never sees Travis around and when she does see him, Travis does not seem very present or engaged with the family," one insider said.

"Kris is unclear about Kylie's future with Travis but for now, Kris is extremely disappointed in how Travis is handling the pregnancy," the insider continued. "Kris has made it clear to Travis that Kylie deserves more out of him. Kris also let Travis know that she is the boss in the family, she is watching him closely and that he better not hurt her youngest daughter."

Back in December, Kylie and Scott were seen together at Kris' Christmas Eve party. But weeks later, there were rumors that the "Goosebumps" rapper dumped the "Life of Kylie" star. "Kylie really thought her future was with Travis and the baby, so the split came as a huge surprise," a source told Heat (via Mirror).

However, despite the split rumors, another source told People that Kylie and Scott are still very much together. In fact, their relationship is reportedly going strong.

As for Scott's real score with Kris concerning Kylie, the momager was asked about it months ago. Back in August, Kris was leaving Nobu Los Angeles after dinner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. As she made her way towards the waiting car, Kris was asked if she has given her blessing to Scott to marry her youngest daughter.

Kris only laughed and did not say a word. As TMZ puts it, the TV personality seemed to find the idea hilarious. "Hard to say how the couple should feel about Kris' reaction. On one hand, Kylie's only 20 so her mom may just think it's ridiculous to think about her tying the knot," the report read.

At the moment, Kylie has not yet confirmed her pregnancy. However, another source told E! News that the 20-year-old lip kit mogul is already very excited to meet her baby. Kylie is reportedly due in February and her mom, Kris, has been very helpful with putting together the baby's nursery.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay