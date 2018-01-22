Kris Jenner just sold her 1956 Ford Thunderbird.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" momager just made $57,000 after selling her 1956 Ford Thunderbird at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale. The luxury car with a white exterior and red leather interior was a Christmas gift from her children in 2016, TMZ reported.

Although Kris just unloaded her vintage car, the family still has another one. Her mom, MJ, also own a 56 T-Bird in bright cherry red. The automobile was also a gift.

The news about Kris selling her 1956 Ford Thunderbird made headlines following the cyberstalking incident involving her daughter Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner's stalker, Christina Elizabeth Bankston, was accused of hacking Kourtney's AOL account.

She also gained access to Kourtney's email account. It was reported in 2016 that Bankston hacked one of the Kardashian-Jenner's family member's account.

According to E! News, Bankston also hacked Kris' iCloud account sent illicit and threatening messages to her, her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, two unnamed family members and two assistants in 2014.

The alleged hacker was also accused of hacking Kris' Instagram account and publicly posting disparaging comments about her family using the TV personality's name. She also posted the momager and her relative's phone numbers.

Bankston was indicted on six counts of stalking, four counts of computer hacking, one count of extortion by threat and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

In related news, the Kardashian-Jenner clan just welcomed the newest addition to their family, Kim Kardashian's third baby via surrogate. Kim announced the arrival of her youngest bundle of joy on social media and she received a warm support from her relatives.

Kris sent Kim a pink cake from the family's favorite bakery Hansen's Cakes. The now mom-of-three shared a snap of the sweet treat on her Instagram story. "Thank you mom," she wrote in the caption.

Kim also received a large heart-shaped bouquet of roses from her sister, Kylie Jenner. Kim also shared a photo of the present on Snapchat. "How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you Kylie," Kim wrote in the caption.

Kylie has been rumored to be expecting her first baby with boyfriend, Travis Scott. There are also speculations that she is Kim's surrogate. However, the "Life of Kylie" star remains mum about the news and has never addressed it.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay