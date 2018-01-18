Kris Jenner celebrated the arrival of her newest grandchild from Kim Kardashian with cake.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" momager is giddy about the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. So, Kris sends her daughter a basket weave and a pink rose themed cake from their favorite baker, Hansen's Cakes.

Kim was delighted for the present she received from her mom. She shared a snap of the sweet treat on her Instagram story. "Thank you mom," the now mom-of-three wrote, People reported.

According to the publication, the family is a big fan of Hansen's Cakes. In fact, whenever they celebrate different occasions, they always include a cake from the L.A.-based bakery. Actually, the bakery is popular among celebrities not just to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tori Spelling, Robert Downey Jr. and more love the shop as well.

In addition, Kim also received a large heart-shaped bouquet from her half-sister, Kylie Jenner. Kim shared the adorable floral arrangement on Snapchat. "How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you Kylie," she wrote in the caption, Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian reacted to Kim's announcement on Twitter. She retweeted Kim's post that her third baby has just arrived and included heart emojis.

Khloe and Kylie have been rumored to be pregnant with their first child. Khloe already confirmed her pregnancy in December. In fact, she shared a snap of her holding her baby bump when she sent her Christmas well-wishes to her fans and followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Kylie remains mum about her rumored pregnancy. She has been shying from the cameras as well. There are a number of conspiracy theories surrounding her bun in the oven. Some suspect that she is Kim's surrogate. Others believe that she was not allowed to get a lip filler due to her condition, so she hides from the public.

Meanwhile, many believed that Kris hinted about Khloe and Kylie's pregnancies when she shared nine sets of pajamas as her Christmas present for "everyone of my grandchildren" in November on Instagram. Three bundles were left without names which many believed were for Kim, Khloe and Kylie's upcoming babies.

However, Kris later denied that she was hinting about something. According to the momager, those bundles were just sent over to her after she asked Burt's Bees Baby if they still have a few pajamas left as all were sold out on their website.

Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard