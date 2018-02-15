Kendall Jenner continues to battle anxiety.

A preview of Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on E! features Kris Jenner receiving a call from Kendall while in a meeting with daughter Kim Kardashian West. The 62-year-old momager asks Kendall if her concern is urgent, and the latter replies that "it's an emergency."

"That's why she has psoriasis. Every kid has an emergency, every day," Kim says.

Kris also asks her daughter if she has eaten something and if she wants to be taken to the hospital before asking where she was.

Kendall says that she's near to her dad's home. Kris assures her that she will be there in 15 minutes.

Kris hangs up and decides to leave the meeting to attend Kendall's need. The momager tells the people with her that Kendall "doesn't feel well" but "she's not quite sure what it is."

Kris' 22-year-old daughter has been suffering from anxiety. In 2016, she listed her peaks and pits and confessed that the year had brought a lot of anxiety to her. But the reality star felt that she had already learned how to cope with it.

"Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help), but I think I'm finally learning how to cope," Kendall wrote.

In the previous episode of "KUWTK," Kendall shared her sleep paralysis experience and talked about the panic attacks she encountered whenever she's on planes.

"It is so weird as I get like super lightheaded when I am on planes and I feel like I am going to faint," Kendall said. "I don't know what to do as I am freaking out about even flying home."

In December, the model announced that she would discontinue her two-year personal app KendallJ.com in 2018. According to Kendall, her priorities have changed.

"As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing," Kendall wrote on her website. "I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you."

However, some of Kendall's followers believe that her mental state has something to do with her decision. The TV personality is reportedly experiencing an increased "anxiety."

Photo: Getty Images/Bryan R. Smith