Kris Jenner grilled Scott Disick about his new romance.

E! News shared a short clip of the upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The scene features Kris confronting Disick about his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

"What's going on? Are you dating?" Kris asks Kourtney Kardashian's ex. "Sure," Disick answers back.

"Are you dating one person? Just one?" Kris prods. "Yeah. It's something new," Disick's response.

Kris asks Disick if they are going steady. Kardashian's baby daddy says, "I guess that's what the kids are calling it."

Then Kris inquires Disick if the girl is Richie. "Is it Sofia?" she asks, to which Scott confirms. "I mean, I guess you know who it is."

Kris asks Disick if Richie is the same as age as her 20-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner. According to the father of three, his new girlfriend is only 19 years old and he is 34.

Then Kris recalls that she was only 17 years old when she started dating Robert Kardashian who was 12 years her senior. Then Disick says, "You were underage, she's not." "Touché!" Kris smiles.

Disick used to date Kris' daughter Kourtney, but they split after nine years. The exes have three children together.

Following their breakup, he was linked to several women. He admitted that he was not over the mother of his kids and even wanted a fourth child with Kourtney.

"Would you guys have a fourth kid," Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq asked Disick in a previous episode. "Yeah. Whatever she wants, but probably just do it like artificially just so it's like not weird."

Kourtney confessed that she was aware of Disick's desire to have another baby, but she didn't support it. "What? That he would? Yes, I know that he would," Kourtney replied. "But he has a disrespectful nature these days. To yourself, to me, to your children."

At the time, Kourtney is dating Younes Bendjima. The couple attended Paris Fashion Week together last year. According to a source, the celebrity mom is no longer interested in her ex.

"At this point, Kourtney isn't interested in Scott as a romantic partner," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "All that matters to her is that he is a good father to their children. He loves his kids and he's good to them. She does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with."

Watch Kris and Disick's conversation below.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay