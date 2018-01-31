Kris Jenner taught her daughter Kim Kardashian an effective facial cleansing tip.

Kardashian recently took to her website to share her beauty routine. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also revealed the special beauty tip that Jenner taught her. According to Kardashian, her mom advised her to clean her face using a hot washcloth. This helps exfoliates the skin safely and effectively without relying on harsh chemicals and exfoliants that can strip the skin's natural oils.

Jenner's practice is popular in beauty circles, especially for those who wish to oil cleanse. The momager's advice seems to be working on her and Kardashian as their faces look fresh all the time.

Kardashian and Jenner share a great mother and daughter relationship. In fact, when Jenner turned 62 in November, the celebrity mom-of-three gave her a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Kardashian shared a selfie with Kris where they both have platinum blonde hair. "Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner Couldn't have asked for a better mom! Literally don't know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I'm so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!" she wrote in the caption.

Just recently, Kardashian welcomed her third baby. Jenner celebrated with her daughter by giving her a pink cake from the family's favorite bakery, Hansen's Cakes. Kardashian shared a photo of the sweet treat on social media and wrote: "Thank you mom" in the caption.

In addition, Kardashian defended her mom from the critics, who described the momager as "chubby" in photos which were taken when Jenner was just 19 years old. The never-before-seen modeling photos were taken by a photographer that Jenner used to date.

"Chubby really? That's the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?!" Kardashian reacted to the post.

Kardashian gained support from her followers who agreed that the adjective "chubby" was not appropriate. Others said they think the word is not necessarily a bad thing, but it was not the best term to use in the situation.

"I'd be so upset if someone described my momma like that in a headline! Go Kim!" one Twitter user commented on Kardashian's post.

"I don't think its meant to be bad in this instance, but there are way better words to use," a netizen said.

"It's a term you have to be careful with. Definitely not the best term to come up with," another user wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Saul LOEB