Dru-Zod proves to Seg, Nyssa, and Lyta that Val isn’t really dead in next week’s episode of “Krypton.”

In a sneak peek from the Season 1 finale of the Syfy series, Seg (Cameron Cuffe) asks Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) where Val (Ian McElhinney) really went after he was sentenced to death.

“Into the Phantom Zone,” answers Dru-Zod. “[It’s] a dimension that exists outside the normal space-time continuum.”

When Nyssa (Wallis Day) asks how he knows about it, Dru-Zod reveals that he was trapped in the Phantom Zone with Val.

“That doesn’t make sense,” Seg tells his son. “If Val went into the Phantom Zone 14 cycles ago and you were thrown in there at some point in the future, how do you two even meet?”

“Once inside the Phantom Zone, time and space have no meaning,” Dru-Zod explains. “[While in there I got the] opportunity to seek out Brainiac, observe the way the creature operated in order to help Krypton prepare his defenses.”

When Seg asks why his grandfather didn’t return, Dru-Zod says that Val didn’t have the technology to do so. “Because he didn’t have this” Dru-Zod says, before showing what appears to be a push-button device.

Apparently, Dru-Zod stole that tech from Val. “Yes, I betrayed him but not his mission,” Dru-Zod admits. “Who better to stop Brainiac: a frail old man or a general? Such a mission required a Zod, not an El. Turned out I was both.”

But with Doomsday lost, Dru-Zod tells Seg that they will need his grandfather’s unsurpassed intellect. “You left my grandfather stranded in that place with no way out, but now that we need him you suddenly have a way to free him,” an upset Seg says.

“If you hadn’t kept this place (Fortress of Solitude) a secret from me I could have done it any time,” replies Dru-Zod.

Photo: Syfy/Steffan Hill

It turned out that the Fortress of Solitude houses a tech called the Phantom Drive. When Lyta (Georgina Campbell) asks her son how they can get Val using the Phantom Drive, Dru-Zod says that someone has to go to the Phantom Zone to look for him.

When Seg volunteers himself, Dru-Zod says that it would be better if he would be the one to go. “You would get lost in there forever,” Dru-Zod tells Seg. “I know my way around, I’ll find him.”

When Nyssa suspects that Dru-Zod is trying to escape Krypton, the latter says that “no one who’s ever been in [the Phantom Zone] would consider going back.”

After the Phantom Drive is engaged, Dru-Zod heads to the Phantom Zone, and a few moments later, he comes back with Val just like he promised.

“All the time I was trapped in there, I was never far away,” Val tells Seg. “I figured out how to access the past, the present, even the future. I got glimpses of you growing up. You would have been a beacon of light in that infinite darkness. I am proud of the man you have become.”

But when his grandson asks if he knows how to take down Brainiac, Val says, “I’m afraid your hopes are misplaced. There is no way to stop Brainiac.”

Though Val doesn’t know how to stop Brainiac, the synopsis for the season finale reveals that Seg will do his best to try to save Kandor from being overtaken as the bottling of the city begins.

“Krypton” Season 1 finale, aptly titled “The Phantom Zone,” airs on Wednesday, May 23 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy. Watch the sneak peek below: