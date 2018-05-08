The fight against the Brainiac-infected Voice of Rao continues in the next episode of “Krypton.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the Syfy series, a resistance movement begins to form to impede the Voice of Rao’s (Blake Ritson) increasing power and influence in Kandor.

As seen in the last episode, the movement was started by Seg (Cameron Cuffe), Lyta (Georgina Campbell), Jayna (Ann Ogbomo), Nyssa (Wallis Day), Kem (Rasmus Hardiker), and General Zod (Colin Salmon). After saving Seg and Nyssa from the Brainiac-infected Sagitari, the group assembled at Kem’s bar and came to the conclusion that they’re going to stay in Kandor to overthrow the Voice of Rao.

The group decided to find recruits for the movement at the Nova Cycle ceremony. Their plan was to shoot at the Voice of Rao during the event so it would reveal his true nature in front of the people. But that plan never took off, as the Voice of Rao showed off his transcendent nature in front of the attendees by stepping over flames and surrounding himself in an orb of floating fire. While the stunt totally pleased the crowd, the spectacular act left the members of the movement clueless of what they would do next.

Photo: Syfy/Steffan Hill

In a sneak peek from the next episode, Kem is walking the streets of Kandor when he bumps into Sevi (India Mullen), one of the disciples of the Voice of Rao.

“Sevi, isn’t it? It’s me, Kem, remember?” Seg’s best friend says. “I was the one who was looking after Ona (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland).”

When Sevi says that she knows him, Kem asks if she has an idea where Ona is. Since Sevi appears to be hesitant to reveal anything related to the Voice of Rao, Kem tells her that he knows that there’s something wrong with the Voice of Rao. “I know about the Voice. I know that he is not the person he says he is,” Kem says. “But [right now] I need to know that Ona is safe.”

“She’s safe,” Sevi says of Ona. “[The Voice of Rao] likes her.”

When Kem asks why she isn’t with the other disciples of the Voice of Rao, Sevi shares a discovery. “When I found out about the Voice’s change, he tried to make us believe he’d been reborn,” Sevi says. “But then I saw what was happening in the Genesis chamber. Every night he plugs himself in into it. When he does, it’s like he’s in some kind of deep trance. I think he’s sucking its energy dry using the embryos as batteries. [He’s] getting stronger by draining the life on them.”

Sevi’s intel appears to be crucial to the resistance movement, because as seen in the trailer for the episode, Seg and his team seemingly try to take down the Voice of Rao during his nightly session in the Genesis chamber.

“Krypton” Season 1, episode 8, titled “Savage Night,” airs on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy. Watch the sneak peek and the trailer for the installment below: