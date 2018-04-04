Kylie Jenner has made a fortune out of her cosmetics company, and every time she releases new shades, people simply go wild over it.

The latest shades for her lip kits, which will debut on April 10, are already getting people abuzz. She previewed the four shades on Instagram, most notably the “Boss” shade - a fire engine red.

It seems like “Boss” is Kylie’s favorite shade from the bunch since she compared it with an older color - “Mary Jo.”

The other colors in her collection are “Ironic,” which is matte green; “Say No More,” a bright fuchsia pink; and “Bare,” a gorgeous pink nude shade.

Kylie Cosmetics used to be Kylie’s baby before her real baby - Stormi Webster - arrived into the world on February 1. Motherhood has really changed Kylie for the better, and she is loving every moment of her new journey together with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level,” a source shared with E! News.

“Stormi will do something new, like she just started smiling, and Kylie knows only Travis can really understand what it feels like to see your baby smile for the first time,” continued the insider. “It’s a special feeling for Kylie that she has never had before. They are so happy with their little family and for all of the new love it has brought out between them.”

But despite the current happy status of their relationship, Kylie and Scott are in no rush to get married. They are perfectly contented with their little family and are taking things slowly. Even Kylie’s family members highly approve of their union and have praised Scott for being the best father to Stormi.

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, has lauded the Houston rapper as a dad. He might be busy with work, but during his downtime, he’s pretty devoted to both Kylie and Stormi. “He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie,” Kris told Us Weekly. “The baby’s happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home. So we’re excited.” Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller