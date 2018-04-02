Kylie Jenner has a great relationship with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, so much so that she treats her family as her own.

When Woods’ mom, Elizabeth, recently celebrated her birthday, Kylie and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, were present during the festivities. Elizabeth posted a photo from the party on Instagram. In it, Kylie wore a loose white shirt while Scott had on an Uncle Paulie’s hat. The couple was not afraid to show some PDA as Scott had his arms around Kylie.

As happy as they look, a source earlier told Us Weekly that Kylie is in no rush to get married to Scott. She is really happy with the pace of their relationship, so getting engaged is not “super important” to her. “Travis could ask her, but it’s not something that is a major priority. She is just loving starting a family with this person,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, a different source told ET that Kylie “has never been so happy” because of her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, and her flourishing relationship with Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are in a really good place,” the source said. “Travis is very hands-on, and knows it’s also important to treat Kylie special.”

Even though parenting can be tough, the two make it a point to spend quality time with one another and focus on their relationship. “Whenever the two get free time, they make it a priority to have date night,” the source further shared.

When they do so, Kylie’s mom, Kris, and her sisters take turns watching over her baby girl. “The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves watching Stormi whenever they get the chance,” said the insider.

Kylie and Scott got together last year shortly after the lip kit mogul broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend from 2014 to April 2017, Tyga.

Tyga, also a rapper, even claimed earlier that he is the real father of Stormi. But he is now retracting those rumors and even issued a statement on Twitter telling people that he never “said anything about someone else’s child or family.” He also told people to stop the malicious reports.