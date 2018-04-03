Two months into being a mom, and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner is loving every minute of it - exhaustion and all.

The reality star, who is used to juggling her thriving cosmetics business and her social commitments, now has to drop everything in order to prioritize motherhood.

“It’s been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she’s loving being a mom and watching all the little things that Stormi is doing each day,” a source told E! News. “She’s exhausted and emotional, but she’s also completely in love. It’s been a rollercoaster, but she's figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day.”

Luckily for Kylie, she is not alone as she figures out how to be a better mom to Stormi. Whenever she has other stuff to do, her family and friends step in to care for her baby.

“She has a baby nurse that’s been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance,” the insider continued. “Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule.”

Another person Kylie can lean on is her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. Scott is reportedly “obsessed with the baby” and wants to spend as much time with her as possible.

“He can’t get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her,” the source shared. “It’s surreal for him that they created this. He’s working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi when he isn’t. He misses them so much when he’s gone and wants to make sure he doesn’t miss anything.”

Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, has been amazed by the reality star’s transformation as a mother. She said that being a mom is a “beautiful” thing, so she is going to be a supportive friend to Kylie during this special time.

“I think no matter who your best friend is, it’s important to be there for them and be supportive, and obviously you want to help guide them in whatever decision they make because everyone is their own person,” Woods told Entertainment Tonight. “They make their own decision. It’s just your job to be there as a friend to be supportive.” Photo: Getty Images/David Becker