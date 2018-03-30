You know you’ve found a keeper when your boyfriend is encouraging you to love your body - no matter what shape it’s in.

After giving birth to Stormi Webster this Feb. 1, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner has been hard at work losing weight and getting back her pre-pregnancy body. However, her baby daddy and boyfriend Travis Scott is telling her that she’s perfect the way she is.

“She looks and feels great!” a source told Us Weekly. “Travis reassures her there’s no need to hide her body.”

Kylie has actually lost over 20 pounds already with the help of waist trainers, but she still prefers wearing sweatpants because “it’s just comfortable.” But no matter how concerned she is about the way she looks, Kylie’s number one priority will always be her baby.

“Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie,” the insider added. “She’s a very hands-on mom.”

As for her relationship with Scott, the insider dished that they are “in a very good place,” so “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon.”

Kylie was actually criticized earlier for resorting waist trainers after giving birth. Contrary to popular belief, it actually does nothing to make people become slimmer. This is what Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., clinical professor of ob-gyn at Yale School of Medicine, told Women’s Health.

"Medically, it doesn't make sense that cinching your waist tightly will make it permanently smaller. Once you take the garment off, your body will return to its usual shape. It's also uncomfortable, restricts your movements, and if you wear it really tight, it can even make it difficult to breathe and theoretically could cause rib damage,” she said.

Michael Russo, M.D., a bariatric surgeon at Memorial Care Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center, added that wearing waist trainers to slim down is actually “backwards reasoning.”

He explained that pregnancy causes women’s abdominal muscles to atrophy and stretch, and the best way to get one’s pre-baby body back is to strengthen the abdominal muscles. When women use waist trainers, they are causing their ab muscles to weaken more.

“You really want to limit any sort of splinting of your abdominal wall, engage your abdominal wall, and use healthy core strengthening,” said Russo. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey