“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner is back at it again after giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, this February.

The lip kit mogul is all set to host a party during Coachella weekend this Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight, and it will all be for a new launch for her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

The h.wood Group’s Poppy nightclub is partnering with Kylie Cosmetics and BMW i to sponsor the party, which would launch the new makeup collection, KOURT X KYLIE. They will also be launching Pizza Boys Radio on Beats 1. Diplo and Chantel Jeffries will serve as the DJs of the party, with performances by Cactus Jack and Sheck Wess.

A source revealed that Kylie is a true-blue workaholic, and not even her pregnancy kept her from working. “While Kylie was pregnant and after giving birth she has never stopped working,” the source revealed. “Kylie has an incredible sense of work ethic and a knack for business.”

But even though Kylie is a career woman, she still makes sure to have a good work-life balance and prioritize motherhood.

“Kylie is overwhelmed with joy and love after welcoming Stormi into her life,” the source further shared, adding that she and Scott “are in a really good place.”

“Travis is very hands-on, and knows it’s also important to treat Kylie special. Whenever the two get free time, they make it a priority to have date night. The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves watching Stormi whenever they get the chance,” the source added.

Just recently, Kylie and Scott took Stormi to meet Scott’s extended side of the family. They took a private jet last week just to fly to Texas, according to People. Scott’s brother, Joshua, was so thrilled with the visit that he posted a photo of Stormi cradled in his arms. “So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi,” he captioned the photo.

While it was just an intimate gathering, Kylie and Scott spared no expense for Stormi’s first time in Texas. They decorated the place with storm cloud flower arrangements, complete with raindrops made out of Swarovski crystals. According to TMZ, Scott bought the decor for $7,145. Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil