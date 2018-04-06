People love seeing new photos of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, so when the new mom shared new snaps of her nine-month-old daughter on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, fans were quick to gush about her baby.

“Sleepy Stormi,” Kylie captioned one of the two photos that showed the baby sleeping in her stroller. “Walk w mommy & daddy,” she captioned the other.

According to People, Stormi’s sweet ride is a $400 PIPA lite lx car seat by Nuna. It is one of her parents’ favorite accessories for her, including an eye-catching pink stroller from CYBEX by Jeremy Scott. An insider even revealed that Kylie’s stroller has a pattern featuring cherubs, dollar signs, gold wheels and gold wings.

Since giving birth on Feb. 1, Kylie has loved every single moment of motherhood, even though it meant she is always feeling tired.

“It’s been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she’s loving being a mom and watching all the little things that Stormi is doing each day,” a source told E! News. “She’s exhausted and emotional, but she’s also completely in love. It’s been a rollercoaster, but she's figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day.”

Luckily for Kylie, she is not alone as she figures out how to be a better mom to Stormi. Whenever she has other stuff to do, her family and friends step in to care for her baby.

“She has a baby nurse that’s been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance,” the insider continued. “Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule.”

Meanwhile, Scott is also loving his fatherhood experience. He might be busy with work, but he makes sure to spend as much time as he can with Kylie and Stormi during his downtime.

“Travis is obsessed with the baby,” a source shared. “He can’t get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her. It’s still surreal for him that they created this [child]. He’s working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn’t. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything.” Photo: Getty Images/David Becker