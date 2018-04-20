Lip kit mogul Kylie Jenner has already collaborated with her elder sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian by creating their own makeup collections. This time around, Kylie is collaborating with yet another sister - Kourtney Kardashian.

Kylie gave a sneak peek of the Kourt x Kylie collaboration by posting some sexy swimsuit shots on social media. In it, she and her sister were wearing skin-tone bathing suits and looking sultry with a bold lip color.

Kylie revealed that she and her sister are both wearing the new shade RAD in the photo.

Kylie launched Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015, and her lip kits took the world by storm. Every time Kylie would release a new shade, her $29 lip kits would sell out within minutes.

The company has since then expanded to eyeshadows, highlighters, and so many more, and it seems like there is no stopping Kylie as she expands her beauty empire.

When asked why she started the company, Kylie told Love Magazine that it was born out of a deep love for beauty.

“I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this,” Jenner explained. “It’s not like I’m doing this to make money. I don’t even think about that part. This is just something authentic to me.”

Because the company has made $420 million in sales within its first 18 months of operations, several people have already approached Kylie and offered to buy out her company.

But her mom, Kris Jenner, revealed that Kylie has no plans to sell out since she truly loves what she is doing. “I don’t think she sees herself stepping away from this brand for many years,” Kris told CNBC.

"She's just scratched the surface," Kris continued. "There is so much more to do with the brand. There are so many pieces of the puzzle to put together to create an entire line of cosmetics. The goal in the future is to just build the whole infrastructure, and figure out what a retail model might look like that could take it globally."