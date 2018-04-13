Whenever Kylie Jenner releases new shades for her lip kit collection, it is always met by positive reviews. Some of the most well-loved shades come from her original collection, such as “Posie K,” “Koko K,” and “Candy K.”

Some of the newer shades that received equally positive reviews are “Kristen,” “Mary Jo,” and “Autumn.” However, Kylie’s latest release has left lots of make-up hoarders scratching their heads.

Kylie undoubtedly looks gorgeous no matter what shade her lips are, but Kylie Cosmetics fans don’t think it would look flattering at all on them.

Many even tweeted about their distaste for the “Ironic” shade, and their comments are hilarious.

Kylie Cosmetics used to be Kylie’s baby before her real baby - Stormi Webster - arrived on February 1. Motherhood has really changed Kylie and she is loving every moment of her new journey together with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level,” a source shared with E! News.

“Stormi will do something new, like she just started smiling, and Kylie knows only Travis can really understand what it feels like to see your baby smile for the first time,” continued the insider. “It’s a special feeling for Kylie that she has never had before. They are so happy with their little family and for all of the new love it has brought out between them.”

Of course, being a first-time mom is never easy. Luckily for Kylie, she is not alone as she figures out how to be a good mom to Stormi. Whenever she has other stuff to do, her family and friends step in to care for her baby.

“She has a baby nurse that’s been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance,” the insider continued. “Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule.” Photo: Getty Images/David Becker