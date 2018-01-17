“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards got invited to one of the hottest parties last year - the annual Christmas Eve party hosted by Kris Jenner.

Naturally, people wanted to know if Richards saw a pregnant Kylie Jenner mingling with the guests that night. When she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the reality star was compelled to answer that question.

“I plead the fifth,” Richards responded without hesitation. “I was at the party, and we had a beautiful night.”

She added extra details about the party, which also included Bethenny Frankel, Scott Disick and Paris Hilton. Richards admitted that she thought the party was going to be pretty low-key, so she was surprised to find herself mingling with some of the biggest names from the industry.

“The list kept going,” she shared. “Next thing you know, we’re like, ‘Hey, who knew we’d have the hottest party in town?’”

Kylie did not appear in any of the family’s Christmas photos, but a source told People that she was there. “Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the source said. “She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

“Everyone had the most amazing time,” the source added of the party. “Kris always throws the best parties. It was all gorgeous. There was no drama.”

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Kylie refuses to be photographed because she feels conscious about her pregnancy body. “She feels good, but her body is changing,” a source shared. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Another insider added that Kylie is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now,” so the public has to wait until Kylie is ready to share with them any news about her pregnancy.

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” the insider added. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.” Photo: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone