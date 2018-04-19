Stormi Webster is really taking after her mother Kylie Jenner’s good looks. The new mom is in awe of her baby’s cuteness, so much so that she could not resist sharing new videos of the toddler on Snapchat.

In the videos, Stormi was adorned with the app’s popular filters, such as pink bear ears and flame emojis. Kylie can be heard cooing to her daughter, “Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!”

“We went outside. What else did we do?” Kylie said in the final video, and she was rewarded with a huge smile from her daughter.

The videos came after the young mom enjoyed a short trip to Coachella with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. She was actually criticized heavily for leaving Stormi behind just months after giving birth.

But Kylie’s fans were quick to defend her, saying that all moms need time for themselves as well. And leaving Stormi at home does not mean Kylie has left her completely alone. In fact, Kylie has hired tons of people just to care for Stormi.

A source told People that the extra set of hands has even made Kylie an even better mom. “With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” the source explained. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

Since hiring more help, Kylie has been given the chance to enjoy date nights with Scott and even concentrate on her cosmetics company. At times, her mom Kris Jenner and sisters also help by babysitting for her daughter.

But from time to time, Kylie enjoys experiencing motherhood firsthand. She might have been born with a silver spoon in her mouth, but she’s not afraid to take on the more difficult tasks of being a mom.

“She absolutely gets her hands dirty changing diapers on the regular and is really attentive and makes sure Stormi is eating and sleeping enough,” an insider dished, adding that “Kylie is super hands-on and actively involved, but of course she has help.” Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey