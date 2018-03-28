It seems like Tyga has had enough of the rumors that he is the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster. The rapper is done hearing reports that he, not Travis Scott, got Kylie pregnant, so he took to Twitter to address the malicious reports.

Despite this statement, Us Weekly reported that Tyga was singing a different tune when it was first announced back in September 2017 that Kylie is pregnant. “Hell nah that’s my kid,” he wrote on Snapchat, before promptly deleting it.

It was this post that really sparked the rumor that he is the baby daddy of Stormi. After all, Tyga and Kylie were dating on and off from 2014 to April 2017, then she got together with Scott just weeks after they split up.

However, it seems like Tyga has really accepted the fact that he is out of Kylie’s life for good and that he is not Stormi’s dad. Tyga even revealed earlier that there is no bad blood between him and his ex, since they still “communicate here and there.”

During an appearance on the morning show “Everyday Struggle,” Tyga was asked by DJ Akademiks, “Did Kylie really [expletive] you up like that man?”

He answered no: “You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it.”

“She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Kylie is doing great in her new relationship with Scott. They might have been dating for only less than a year, but the couple already knows what they want and where they are headed.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” a source close to Kylie told People. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

The source added that the lip kit mogul “has everything she needs right now and seems very happy.”

“For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis,” the insider further dished. “She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”

These plans include marriage, which Kylie isn’t in any rush to jump into. For now, she is perfectly contented “just enjoying their little family.” Photo: Getty Images/Greg Doherty