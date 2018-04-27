Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods has been hit by a fever…baby fever, that is!

The 20-year-old model is so taken with little Stormi Webster that she has come down with some sort of “fever.” Woods joked about it on Twitter.

When a fan teased her to give Stormi a best friend, Woods cut the conversation short.

Woods has been very supportive of Kylie ever since she became pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. The model earlier said that every friendship deserves love and support, so that is what she plans to give Kylie as she navigates motherhood.

“I think no matter who your best friend is, it’s important to be there for them and be supportive, and obviously you want to help guide them in whatever decision they make because everyone is their own person,” Woods told Entertainment Tonight. “They make their own decision. It’s just your job to be there as a friend to be supportive.”

Woods noticed that Jenner has changed a lot ever since she became a mom, and for her, that’s a wonderful transformation. “I think that whenever someone has a child, no matter who it is, there’s always growth and things to be learned so I think it’s just - childbirth and becoming a parent is a beautiful thing,” she said.

People close to Kylie has noticed how much she has changed as well because of Stormi. In fact, the toddler’s arrival has done nothing but wonders for the lip kit mogul.

“Storm has brought out a much softer side to Kylie,” an insider shared with Us Weekly. “She’s a very hands-on mom.”

Of course, being a first-time mom can be difficult for everyone, but Kylie eased into motherhood quite well. “It’s been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she’s loving being a mom and watching all the little things that Stormi is doing each day,” a source told E! News. “She’s exhausted and emotional, but she’s also completely in love. It’s been a rollercoaster, but she's figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day.” Photo: Getty Images/Jerritt Clark