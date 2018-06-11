Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving admitted he is looking forward to getting back on court next season, but refused to commit his long-term future to his current employers.

The point guard joined the Celtics prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign after requesting his former employers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for a trade. He signed a two-year deal to remain at TD Garden at least until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Irving was a key player for the Celtics during the regular season when he averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists to help them finish second in the Eastern Conference. He played 60 games before his season was cut short by a recurrence of a knee injury.

The 2016 NBA Finals winner was ruled out for the season after he underwent a surgery to take out screws from a previous visit to the surgeon. In his absence, the Celtics, disproved their doubters and made a deep run in the playoffs with only a Game 7 loss in the East finals denying them a place in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics’ progress in his absence raised questions if they could trade their star point guard during the off-season, but any talks of a departure were quickly dismissed by Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.

However, questions regarding Irving’s future are going to be a topic of discussion next season, as he will be able to leave the Celtics at the end of the 2018-19 campaign via free agency. The five-time NBA All-Star addressed his future during an in-depth interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times, which also discussed his upcoming movie "Uncle Drew" later in the year.

Despite covering a wide range of topics during the interview, the question regarding his future was not included in the final cut. It was later revealed via Deb’s official Twitter account.

“Well, I mean I know that question is going to come up a lot over the next year, just based upon where my deal is,” Irving said when asked if he sees his long-term future with the Celtics. “And, you know, that time will arise, and when it does, I think I’ll have a better, clear, and concise answer for a lot people that are going to ask.”

“Yeah I have to just take it as being present with the Boston Celtics. You know, and going into this year with the mindset of trying to win a championship,” he added.

The Celtics will have to make a decision with regards to Irving as well in the coming months. It remains to be seen if they will offer him a new deal or allow him to become a free agent and leave the franchise after just two seasons.

It could depend on the star point guard’s impact next season when he returns from the knee injury that derailed his debut campaign with the Celtics just prior to the start of the playoffs.