LeBron James’ free agency has become the hot topic of discussion following the conclusion of the 2017-18 NBA season with everyone speculating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ shooting guard’s next destination.

The four-time MVP has an option to remain with his current employers or opt to become a free agent this summer and join any team in the world’s best basketball league.

There have been plenty of reports since the NBA Finals concluded on June 8 linking the Cavaliers’ star with a number of teams while ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith suggested that James could hold talks with at least seven franchises, which includes the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors among other.

If the Celtics make a move for the three-time NBA champion, he will again link up with former teammate Kyrie Irving, who traded from the Cavaliers to the Boston franchise prior to the start of 2017-18 season. The pair won the title together in 2015 beating the Warriors after coming back from being 3-1 down.

Irving, who made an instant impact for the Celtics before being sidelined by a knee injury in March, was coy when asked about a potential reunion with arguably one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

The Celtics point guard made it clear that he will have no say in the matter and he will abide by the team management’s decision with regard to either making or not making a move to bring James to TD Garden next season.

“In this business, I've kind of experienced it all and I've seen a lot, so we'll see what management decides," Irving said, as quoted on NBA.com.

"Obviously, it's a business at the end of the day," the Celtics guard added. "Ownership and management, they're going to feel what's best for our future and I'm fully supportive of (them). We'll see what happens."

Meanwhile, Irving, also confirmed that he will not be extending his current deal with the Celtics, which will allow him to become a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. He said it “does not make sense” to extend his current deal at this point but will hold talks with the management at a later date.

The point guard is more focused on making a successful comeback from injury for the start of next season and ensuring he can integrate back into the team before making a run for the NBA championship.

“Contractually, financially, [an extension] just doesn't make any sense," Irving said, as quoted on ESPN. "I think you guys can feel my attitude is really just redemption next year. Really integrating myself with our team again and really focus on winning a championship. That's the only thing I'm really worried about. Until I get to that point, then I can't really answer any questions. I'm pretty sure management and I will have a talk, but that talk won't happen now."