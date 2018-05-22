Fox has canceled “La to Vegas” after one season.

Shortly after Deadline broke the news, series stars Kim Matula and Amir Talai confirmed the show’s cancellation on social media.

“Well, this one hurts,” Matula, who played veteran flight attendant Ronnie on the series, tweeted. Despite the heartbreaking news, the “UnReal” alum didn’t forget to express her gratefulness to everyone who watched the show. “Thank you to our dedicated, appreciative, complimentary, and all together incredible fans,” she continued. “You all helped make our show what it was and let me tell you, we had an absolute blast.”

Talai, who played co-pilot Alan on the show, also gave a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the Lon Zimmet-created series. “I love you so much #LAtoVegas fans. That’s why it breaks my heart to tell you that our show is not coming back,” Talai tweeted. “I don’t have an explanation for you, but it doesn’t actually matter. It’s done. I’m gonna miss our #LAtoVegas family so much, and that includes you.”

In a couple of follow-up tweets, Talai admitted that he’s “really, really sad” about the cancellation but is amazed by the overwhelming love from fans. “As I was during the season, I’m bowled over today for the love you folks are showing our little show,” the 40-year-old actor continued. “It means more than you could know. Sorry I don’t have the heart to respond to each of you, but I’m reading and really really appreciating every tweet. Thank you all so much.”

As reported by Deadline last week, Fox was trying to get “LA to Vegas” executive producer Will Ferrell to guest star in the show’s Season 2 premiere in order to create buzz around the comedy’s return. While Ferrell was reportedly willing to appear in an episode in the sophomore run, he would not commit to doing the season opener. According to the news outlet, that, along with Fox’s reduced shelf space due to the addition of Thursday Night Football, were the reasons the network decided to cancel the comedy.

In addition to Matula and Talai, “LA to Vegas” also starred Dylan McDermott, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham, Olivia Macklin, and Peter Stormare.

What do you think of “LA to Vegas’” cancellation? Sound off in the comments section below!