Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, recently warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry regarding their elderflower cake.

While speaking with Sky News (via Express), she said, “I’m a practical person and as soon as I heard that her elderflower cake was coming, I thought to myself ‘a plate, a fork, a napkin, with a traditional wedding cake, nothing extra.’ So you’ve got the plate, the fork and the napkin and the elderflower cake, a handbag, a glass, the whole thing. Because I imagine an elderflower cake is not something you pick up with your fingers and eat,” she said.

Anson also noted that it is possible for the cake to fall on the royal couple’s clothes.

“It’s more about the fact, are they going to drip elderflower cake down the front of their frocks because they haven’t got anything to put it on? Or, you know, how is it going to be served? I think there’s going to be a fruit one as well,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Kensington Palace announced that Markle and Prince Harry have chosen Claire Ptak to create their wedding cake.

“[Ptak] will create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19,” the statement read.

The pastry chef also released a statement following the palace’s announcement.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake. Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of,” she said.

On her Instagram account, Ptak shared a photo of several crates of lemon that she will use in making the cake. She captioned her post by writing, “And so it begins.”

Ptak is the owner of Violet Bakery. She is also a food stylist and writer.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool