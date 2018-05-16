Meghan Markle is expected to continue using her own voice even after she marries Prince Harry.

Sarah Gristwood, a royal commentator, said that Markle won’t also practice the “put up and shut up” trend that some members of the royal family have been doing.

“The big question, well the $64,000 question, well much more than that, is whether Meghan Markle is going to be molded by the royal machine, or whether she is going to play a part in molding the royal family. She will have to give up her acting career, of course, it’s a safe bet that she will be urged not to speak too adversely politically,” she told Express.

Gristwood said that she is certain Markle will continue to speak up on the causes and issues that are close to her heart. And this will happen regardless of where she and Prince Harry would decide to reside for a long time.

Meanwhile, the royal commentator also claimed that the former actress will make history by becoming one of the first female royals to keep her identity.

“I think one thing is a fairly safe bet. That’s while historically, royal brides have been expected well to put up and shut up basically, not to take a very loud voice in any kind of public affairs. Well Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has stuck to that pattern. I think that is one tradition we will see Meghan breaking. I think it’s highly likely that between she and Prince Harry, she will actually be more vocal of the pair,” she said.

Gristwood added that Markle’s background honed her to be the kind of person she is today. And Prince Harry chose her and loved her for it. Due to this, the prince wouldn’t necessarily mind if his future wife is more vocal than him.

“So maybe Prince Harry will be content with Meghan doing some more of the frontline stuff you might say,” she said.

The royal couple will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT).

