KK Outlet, a London crockery company, released unofficial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding souvenirs that also feature “cheeky” statements.

One of their items features the photo of Prince William and the statement “I’d Rather Marry Will” on it. Another commemorative plate has the words, “Wish I’d Watched the FA Cup,” on it. Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding falls on the same day as the FA Cup finals on May 19.

Another item from the royal wedding range shows a picture of Queen Elizabeth II with Markle’s face superimposed over it. One plate also states, “I Give It A Year.”

A spokesperson for the company told the Daily Mail that their intention is to put a smile on people’s faces.

“Trump, Brexit, North Korea, Novichok, the climate crisis and Ant & Dec without Ant. What we need is a royal wedding to put the bad news behind us… at least for a day,” the spokesperson said.

Other souvenir items that are already being sold ahead of the royal wedding include masks, tea bags, condoms, and mugs.

Anthony Edwards of Daniel department store said, “Our shoppers like to have something to remember the day by. We’ve got customers who bought 130 of the miniature magnets because they’re celebrating their wedding on the same day.”

The Royal Mint also released a special coin and Crown Jewels of London are selling condoms placed inside a box playing the songs “God Save the Queen” and “Star-Spangled Banner.” However, the condoms are not intended for use since they are just meant to be for display.

Majority of the commemorative items are available in and around Windsor. Markle and Prince Harry will wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The ceremony will kick off at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). The members of the royal family are expected to attend the nuptials.

Following the wedding, the royal couple will go on a short procession around Windsor. They will also head to a lunch reception at St. George’s Hall, and it will be hosted by the Queen. All 600 guests are expected to attend the lunch event.

Photo: Getty Images/ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP