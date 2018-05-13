Lady Julie Montagu recently weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding.

During her interview with Inside Edition, the “Ladies of London” star said that she thinks that royal couple is a perfect match for each other. She also gave Markle a wonderful advice and told her to always stay true to her American roots even though she will soon be marrying into the British royal family.

“It’s gonna take Meghan a long time to get her head around that House of Windsor… If she messes up, which she probably will – and it probably has already happened – just be like, ‘Yup, that’s me.’ Stay American. One of the endearing qualities that she has to give to the royal family is this… wonderful, infectious American enthusiasm. Stay American. Keep the American accent and keep being vocal about her passions,” she said.

Montagu is also of American descent, but she met Luke Montagu, Viscount of Hinchingbrooke 15 years ago. They wed a year later, and they are currently residing in London.

During her interview, Montagu shared some royal rules. She said that everyone should dress up for breakfast. At formal dinners, husbands and wives are always required to sit away from each other so that they can talk to other people.

“You just sit down and the first courses get served and you speak to somebody on your left. And then you know that when the next course gets served you have to switch sides and speak to the person on your right,” she said.

Every day, members of the royal family also have tea practices that take part at 11 a.m. The break entails drinking slow gin that is made from fruit and is also very colorful. After the gin, a hot tomato is served with vodka and sausages.

After every meal and in order to help digest the food, royal family members enjoy long country walks.

“Then you get done with eating and everybody goes out, rain or shine, mostly rain, and going for these long English country walks all the time,” she said.