Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser, suffered a heart attack Monday but is doing well at Walter Reed Medical Center, a White House spokeswoman said.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, “Earlier today National Economic Council Director and Assistant to the President Larry Kudlow, experienced what his doctors say was a very mild heart attack.”

“Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery. The President and his Administration send their thoughts and prayers to Larry and his family,” Sanders added, CNN reported.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” President Donald Trump tweeted moments before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Judith Kudlow, his wife, told the Washington Post her husband was doing fine and the doctors were “fabulous.” Several associates and White House officials took to Twitter to offer prayers for Kudlow.

The former CNBC host, Wall Street economist and a staunch defender of President Donald Trump’s tough stance on global trade, Kudlow was placed in the National Economic Council less than three months ago when Gary Cohn resigned.

“Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way!” Trump tweeted after appointing Kudlow.

He has ever since played a major role in crafting trade policies toward America’s major allies and also joined U.S. delegations in Beijing and Canada to address disputes on the same.

Calling it a useful tool, Kudlow supported Trump's decision to establish tariffs against China and key U.S. allies like Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

“This president's got some backbone, others didn't, and he's raising the issue in full public view, setting up a process that may include tariffs,” Kudlow said in April.

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

He joined Trump at the G7 summit in Quebec on Friday and Saturday and defended the president over his trade spat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Trudeau really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said in an interview to CNN.

Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank said Kudlow’s health was unlikely to change ongoing talks between the U.S .and its global commerce partners, CNBC reported.

“I probably would venture to answer that it wouldn't materially affect anything around the trade talks. … A lot of the trade thoughts and the trade motivations were formed long before Larry Kudlow joined the team. They were already formed. You've got people like (trade advisor) Peter Navarro and all — hawkish views on trade,” Varathan added.

The U.S. is currently carrying out trade talks with China, the European Union and NAFTA partners.

Kudlow admitted to being addicted to cocaine and alcohol in the 90s, and taking leave from the financial firm Bear Stearns to check himself into rehab, before becoming sober more than 20 years ago.