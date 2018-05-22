“Indiana Jones” seems to be a franchise that’s destined to live forever, with its installments spanning decades, from the first one out in 1981 to the last one released in 2008, 10 years ago today (May 22). In honor of that milestone, let’s take a look at when the next “Indiana Jones” movie, the currently-untitled fifth installment, will be popping up.

Back in 2016, Disney announced that not only would Harrison Ford be back as the titular character, but that Steven Spielberg would be returning as director.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a 2016 statement. “It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

Photo: Paramount Pictures

This tease was enough to get fans excited, but, sadly, a tease was all it was. Disney and those involved didn’t initially share any more news about the cast, a title or when filming would begin, but recently that’s changed. “Indiana Jones 5” was first slated to premiere next year, but the company changed it last year to a July 10, 2020 release date.

It seems we’re getting a little bit of news about “Indiana Jones 5” each year because Spielberg revealed a couple of months ago that the new installment of the franchise would begin shooting in April 2019 in the U.K. Unfortunately, he did not have any details to share about who would be joining him the cast this time around.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the U.K.,” the director said at the Rakuten Empire Awards in London. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie right here.”

With “Indiana Jones 5” hitting theaters in two years and starting filming in just one year, all of the movie details will likely start rolling out soon, including new cast members and characters, and perhaps returning favorites. Who knows, maybe Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams will show up to go on another adventure with his father, Indy.