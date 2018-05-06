LeBron James says he "lives for those moments" after hitting another game-winner during the playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers took a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semi-finals Saturday night.

With the game tied at 103-103, James took possession of the ball and shot a floating two-pointer to win the game 105-103 as the Quickens Loan Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, erupted.

It capped off another stellar performance from the 33-year-old as he finished the game with 38 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes of play.

The deciding shot was also his second game-winner of the playoffs after his three-pointer in Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers late last month as he reflected on it after the game.

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"Listen, tie game, down one, whatever the case may be, I live for those moments," James told reporters after the game. "I told ya'll in the Indiana series, that mental clock of being a kid and telling myself '3, 2, 1' and making the noise of the net. I've been doing that since I was six, seven, eight years old. ... It's the things that you dream about, that you get those opportunities, and I've been fortunate enough to get a handful of those in some of the biggest moments in my career."

Comparing the shot to a three-pointer, James also explained the reasoning behind proceeding with the play from the Cavaliers' side of the court instead of taking a timeout.

"T-Lue [Tyronn Lue] was the one who told us to take it full court, knowing that I have more than enough time to get the ball up the court," James added. "It doesn't allow the defense to sit and see what you're going to do because you're going at such a fast pace."

"They can't really load, they can't double team because one shot can lose you the game if you give up a wide open look, most likely you're not going to like the results of that. So the level of difficulty of that shot, it is very difficult. Don't try it at home."

Game 4 takes place at the Quicken Loans Arena again Monday night as the Cavaliers have a chance to sweep the series and potentially face the Boston Celtics in the finals of the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers earlier on in a 101-98 overtime win to also take a 3-0 series lead in their semifinal.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown heaped praise on his head coach Brad Stevens after the game for how he helped the team in getting pivotal points to win the game.

"We got two game-winning, game-tying buckets -- layups. That says it all," Brown said. "We played hard, we fought, it was a tough environment, but when it came to an ATO [after-timeout play] to draw up, a big basket that we needed, we were getting layups. I tip my hat off to Brad Stevens."