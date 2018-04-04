The Waverider crew tries to defeat Mallus once and for all in the Season 3 finale of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 18 of the CW series, the Legends’ plan to vanquish Mallus (voiced by John Noble) by using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip (Arthur Darvill) to improvise. Members of the team find themselves regrouping in the Wild West where they run into their old pal Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech). While coming up with a new plan, Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ray (Brandon Routh) in charge of watching Damien Darhk (Neal McDonaugh). And despite a failed attempt to destroy Mallus using the totems, Amaya (Maisie Richarson-Sellers) remains determined to find a way to use the trinkets to destroy the time demon.

In the trailer for the season ender, Sara (Caity Lotz) gives an impassioned speech to her crew to raise their spirits. “We’re [now] facing an army of Romans, Vikings, and pirates. But you know what today is? Today is the day we own the name Legends,” Sara says.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Marc Guggenheim described the season finale as “balls-out craziness,” noting that the episode will see the return of many familiar faces. “It really feels like a real finale in that respect and we really draw together almost every thread and character that we’d established over the course of the third season, and yes, that includes Beebo,” Guggenheim said. “Beebo will make a phenomenal return that is quite awesome.”

Aside from Hex and Beebo, other characters confirmed to return for the installment are Franz Drameh’s Jax Jackson and Matt Ryan’s John Constantine.

The trailer for the episode also reveals the return of Helen of Troy (Bar Paly). In the promo clip, Helen appears to be joining the fight against Mallus while wearing what appears to be an Amazon-inspired warrior costume.

How do you think the Legends will defeat Mallus? Share your theories in the comments section below!

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3 finale, titled “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly,” airs on Monday, April 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.